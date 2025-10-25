Left Menu

Government Greenlights Rs 3 Crore Assistance for Housing in Himachal's Una

The government has approved Rs 3 crore in financial assistance for 117 families in Una, Himachal Pradesh, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 2.5 lakh in four instalments. The scheme covers a total outlay of Rs 6.40 crore across various urban bodies in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:23 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has approved financial assistance totaling approximately Rs 3 crore for 117 families in Una as part of the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0. The approval was announced by an official spokesperson on Saturday.

Each of the qualified beneficiaries will receive Rs 2.5 lakh, disbursed in four instalments as construction progresses, according to Manoj Kumar, the Joint Commissioner of Una Municipal Corporation. Beneficiaries are encouraged to initiate their house constructions swiftly and adhere to the scheme's guidelines to complete their projects within the stipulated one-year timeframe.

The overall scheme approves 256 houses spread across different urban bodies in the district, with a total financial outlay of Rs 6.40 crore. The scheme aims to assist various localities, including Una, Bangana, and Amb, with designated allocations for each area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

