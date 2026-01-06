Left Menu

NGT Fines Urban Development Ministry for Non-Compliance

The National Green Tribunal has fined the Union Ministry of Urban Development Rs 1 lakh for non-appearance in a case regarding environmental compliance. The tribunal emphasizes the constitutional obligations of the ministry to participate in proceedings and provided one more opportunity to ensure representation with the penalty being used for legal aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:11 IST
NGT Fines Urban Development Ministry for Non-Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Union Ministry of Urban Development for failing to appear in a case concerning a sewage treatment plant in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. This decision highlights the tribunal's stance on ensuring compliance with environmental norms by government bodies.

The tribunal, led by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, insisted that proceedings before the tribunal cannot be treated as adversarial litigation. The Union of India and its entities must fulfill their constitutional obligations by ensuring proper representation in environmental matters.

The Ministry's absence caused unnecessary delays in resolving the environmental issues, leading the NGT to impose a fine. The collected amount is designated for providing legal aid to unrepresented applicants, further ensuring access to justice. The tribunal has given the ministry another chance to respond, with proceedings set to continue on April 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Family

Tragic Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Family

 India
2
Delhi High Court Tackles High-Profile Cases: A Rundown of Tuesday's Headlines

Delhi High Court Tackles High-Profile Cases: A Rundown of Tuesday's Headline...

 India
3
Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

 India
4
New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026