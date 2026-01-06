NGT Fines Urban Development Ministry for Non-Compliance

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Union Ministry of Urban Development for failing to appear in a case concerning a sewage treatment plant in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. This decision highlights the tribunal's stance on ensuring compliance with environmental norms by government bodies.

The tribunal, led by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, insisted that proceedings before the tribunal cannot be treated as adversarial litigation. The Union of India and its entities must fulfill their constitutional obligations by ensuring proper representation in environmental matters.

The Ministry's absence caused unnecessary delays in resolving the environmental issues, leading the NGT to impose a fine. The collected amount is designated for providing legal aid to unrepresented applicants, further ensuring access to justice. The tribunal has given the ministry another chance to respond, with proceedings set to continue on April 10.

