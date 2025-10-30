US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after mixed tech earnings, Fed comments

Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Thursday after mixed earnings reports from large technology firms and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sowed doubts about further rate cuts this year.

At 09:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196.40 points, or 0.41%, to 47,435.60, the S&P 500 lost 35.33 points, or 0.51%, to 6,855.79 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 173.98 points, or 0.73%, to 23,784.50.

