Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after mixed tech earnings, Fed comments

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after mixed tech earnings, Fed comments

Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Thursday after mixed earnings reports from large technology firms and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sowed doubts about further rate cuts this year.

At 09:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196.40 points, or 0.41%, to 47,435.60, the S&P 500 lost 35.33 points, or 0.51%, to 6,855.79 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 173.98 points, or 0.73%, to 23,784.50.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025