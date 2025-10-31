Reviving Sanctity: Dutch Collaboration to Cleanse Yamuna and Sacred Ponds

The iconic Yamuna River in Mathura-Vrindavan is set for a purification project, thanks to a new collaboration between the district administration and a Dutch NGO. Under a signed MoU, efforts will be made to construct 'Living Water Cycle' structures aimed at reducing water pollution.

District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh announced the partnership with Living Peace Projects Foundation, marking a significant step towards environmental conservation. The initiative will involve setting up facilities near Vishram Ghat and Devraha Baba Ghat to manage solid waste and water purity.

Funding for the project will be sourced through corporate social responsibility contributions, with surveys planned for completion by next March. With implementation expected by 2026, the initiative promises to revitalize the spiritual and environmental value of the region's water resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)