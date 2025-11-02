Left Menu

Hoi An's Resilience: Recovering from Devastating Floods

Hoi An, a UNESCO-listed site, is recovering after floods led to significant damage and loss of lives in Vietnam's central region. The town's economy relies heavily on tourism, which is gradually resuming despite persistent weather threats and the need for extensive clean-up and recovery efforts.

Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is showing signs of recovery as tourists return following flooding that devastated Vietnam's central region, resulting in 35 deaths. The local economy, heavily dependent on tourism, is seeing gradual improvement as businesses clean and prepare for the peak travel season.

From Saturday, domestic and international tourists were seen exploring the riverfront and heritage sites. This comes as hotels, lantern shops, and restaurants undergo substantial clean-up operations to fully reopen. Last week's floods inundated the town's iconic lantern-lit streets and historic houses, leading to widespread but not officially quantified financial impacts.

Although some businesses report significant losses, the overall economic damage remains uncertain. Meanwhile, authorities warn of potential further flooding due to ongoing rains, with tens of thousands still dealing with power outages. This situation underscores the broader vulnerability of Vietnam to severe weather events during its storm season.

