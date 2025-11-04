Left Menu

Supercomputing Symphony: How Glasgow Scientists Decode Protein Language

Scientists at the University of Glasgow have developed a machine learning model called PLM-Interact using a supercomputer to study protein interactions. This model predicts protein interactions with high accuracy, potentially advancing our understanding of diseases and aiding in the development of treatments and vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:35 IST
Supercomputing Symphony: How Glasgow Scientists Decode Protein Language
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Researchers from the University of Glasgow have leveraged a state-of-the-art supercomputer to create an advanced machine learning model named PLM-Interact. This breakthrough tool is specifically designed to decode the complex language of proteins, vastly improving our understanding of protein interactions with extraordinary accuracy.

Led by Dr. Ke Yuan and other eminent scientists, the team has demonstrated the model's potential not only in understanding protein-to-protein interactions but also in predicting the effects of mutations, which play a crucial role in the development of diseases such as cancer and viral infections.

PLM-Interact is already outperforming current models in identifying these interactions, highlighting its future utility in disease prediction and drug development. This pioneering work underscores a significant stride forward in medical research, supported by the immense processing power of the DiRAC High Performance Super Computer facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025