Catastrophic Typhoon Kalmaegi Strikes Philippines: Helicopter Crash Amid Relentless Storms

A Philippine air force helicopter crashed while en route to assist relief efforts in the typhoon-struck south, where Typhoon Kalmaegi has caused extensive damage. The disaster features multiple fatalities, flooding, trap situations, and ongoing power outages. Authorities urge caution as severe weather continues to impact the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A Philippine air force helicopter, tasked with providing humanitarian relief, crashed in the south, escalating the struggle against Typhoon Kalmaegi's devastating impact. The Super Huey helicopter, with five personnel onboard, went down near Loreto town, Agusan del Sur province. Military efforts are focused on locating the crew as the region grapples with the typhoon's destruction.

Kalmaegi, packing sustained winds of 130 kph, has left five confirmed dead and triggered severe flooding. Central Cebu province reports fatalities and infrastructural damage as residents remain stranded amidst rising waters. Gwendolyn Pang from the Philippine Red Cross highlights the rescue challenges posed by floating debris and continued flood conditions.

Elsewhere, areas like Eastern Samar saw homes damaged but no casualties. As ferry services remain halted and 3,500 passengers stranded, community resilience is tested yet again. This is a familiar scenario for a nation regularly battered by about 20 typhoons annually, compounded by other natural disasters like earthquakes and volcanic activity.

