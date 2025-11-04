COP30: Turning Climate Pledges Into Action

For three decades, global leaders have gathered at the United Nations sessions to tackle climate change, yet Earth's temperature keeps rising, and weather events grow more severe. This year at COP30, the focus is on action rather than promises.

Experts say new plans fall short, demanding political will and financial backing to reduce emissions and halt deforestation. In Belem, attendees will discuss climate strategies, wilding carbon-absorbing forests, and aiding developing countries heavily impacted by climate change.

Host Brazil emphasizes implementing existing plans, while smaller nations urge greater ambition. An urgent call to action rings out: Shift from commitments to tangible results to combat catastrophic climate change. Optimism remains, but time is running out.

(With inputs from agencies.)