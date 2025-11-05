BMC's Bold Eviction Drive Clears Colaba Causeway

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken decisive action against illegal hawkers in the bustling area of Colaba Causeway, evicting 67 unauthorized vendors during a recent drive. Conducted by the civic body's A-Ward office, the operation aimed to clear encroachments that were hindering pedestrian and vehicular movement in this popular shopping destination.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the BMC plans to extend similar eviction activities to other city areas to ensure compliance with civic regulations. This measure is part of a broader effort by the civic body to maintain order and accessibility in Mumbai's busy neighborhoods.

Colaba Causeway is a significant draw for both locals and visitors, including international tourists. The area is renowned for its diverse offerings, ranging from jewelry and clothing to accessories, handicrafts, home decor, and antiques. The enforcement actions are designed to preserve the area's vibrant but orderly market environment.

