Left Menu

Pune Aims to Lead: 'Swachh Pune Pattern' Sets New Benchmarks

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram is spearheading an initiative called the 'Swachh Pune Pattern' to make Pune the cleanest city in India within a year. Challenges such as waste management issues, lack of resources, and difficulties faced by sanitation workers were discussed in a recent meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:46 IST
Pune Aims to Lead: 'Swachh Pune Pattern' Sets New Benchmarks
sanitation
  • Country:
  • India

Pune's journey to becoming the cleanest city in India is being championed by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. The ambitious 'Swachh Pune Pattern' initiative seeks to set new standards in sanitation within a year.

A recent meeting addressed key challenges: inefficient waste management systems, a shortage of garbage collection vehicles, and insufficient manpower. The city's sanitation teams highlighted non-cooperation from residents concerning proper waste disposal and logistical delays that hamper daily operations.

The discussion also shone a light on personnel issues, including the need for more support for elderly sanitation workers. High encroachment rates and narrow lanes in slum areas pose additional hurdles. Ram emphasized a coordinated effort, urging teams to surpass existing benchmarks and present Pune as a sanitation model to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global
3
Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

 Global
4
Tech Stocks Rebound Fuels Market Optimism Amid Trade and Economic Uncertainties

Tech Stocks Rebound Fuels Market Optimism Amid Trade and Economic Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025