Pune Aims to Lead: 'Swachh Pune Pattern' Sets New Benchmarks

Pune's journey to becoming the cleanest city in India is being championed by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. The ambitious 'Swachh Pune Pattern' initiative seeks to set new standards in sanitation within a year.

A recent meeting addressed key challenges: inefficient waste management systems, a shortage of garbage collection vehicles, and insufficient manpower. The city's sanitation teams highlighted non-cooperation from residents concerning proper waste disposal and logistical delays that hamper daily operations.

The discussion also shone a light on personnel issues, including the need for more support for elderly sanitation workers. High encroachment rates and narrow lanes in slum areas pose additional hurdles. Ram emphasized a coordinated effort, urging teams to surpass existing benchmarks and present Pune as a sanitation model to the nation.

