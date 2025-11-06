Rising Smog: Stubble Burning Worsens Delhi's Air Quality

As stubble burning emerges as the leading contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration, the city's air quality is expected to dip into the 'very poor' category, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

Thursday morning saw Delhi awakening to a haze, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 278, per the morning bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board. Projections suggest air quality may drop further between November 6 and 8.

Forecasts predict stubble burning's contribution to rise notably, exacerbating pollution, while transport is the second-highest contributor. Wind conditions are expected to vary, possibly influencing air quality over the coming days.