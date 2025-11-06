Transforming Solar Waste into Golden Opportunity: India's Looming Challenge

India is anticipated to generate approximately 11 million tonnes of solar waste by 2047, predominantly from crystalline-silicon modules, as indicated by two recent studies.

Managing this waste efficiently requires setting up nearly 300 recycling plants nationwide, demanding an investment of about Rs 4,200 crore. These findings were reported by the Delhi-based think tank, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The studies reveal that recycling efforts could unlock a market potential valued at Rs 3,700 crore by 2047. This would entail recovering valuable materials such as silicon, copper, aluminum, and silver, which could constitute 38% of the sector's manufacturing inputs and help avoid 37 million tonnes of carbon emissions by replacing virgin resources with recycled ones.

