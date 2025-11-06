Left Menu

Unveiling the Blueprint of Brain Development

Scientists have completed a draft atlas mapping the development of brain cells from embryonic stages to adulthood, highlighting commonalities and unique features across species. This work aims to enhance therapies for brain-related conditions by understanding normal and diseased brain development.

06-11-2025
In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists have unveiled the first draft of atlases charting brain cell development from embryonic stages to adulthood. This work promises to unlock new therapies for conditions like autism and schizophrenia by revealing how different brain cell types emerge, mature, and function.

The research, part of the NIH's BRAIN Initiative Cell Atlas Network (BICAN), mapped the genetic activity and differentiation of various brain cells in humans and animals, offering insights into human brain specialization. The findings, published in Nature and related journals, could revolutionize our understanding of brain-related diseases.

Researchers identified over 5,000 cell types in the mouse brain, with similar diversity expected in humans. The study also found similarities between human and animal brain development while uncovering unique features, such as the prolonged differentiation period in the human neocortex. These insights aim to inform future gene- and cell-based therapies for a range of neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders.

