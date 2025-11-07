Keralan Kumkis: Battling the Wild Tusker Invasion

The Kerala Forest Department has taken decisive action to address the havoc caused by a wild tusker in Kuthiran. On Friday, officials deployed two specially trained Kumki elephants to drive the rogue elephant back into the forest.

This intervention follows weeks of panic in Kuthiran as the wild elephant frequently encroached on residential areas in Irumpupalam, posing a threat to community safety. The situation escalated last week when a forest official was injured, and a department vehicle was damaged during an attempt to chase away the animal.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran visited the affected area, emphasizing the need for public safety and directing officials to intensify efforts to relocate the tusker. With the assistance of Kumki elephants Bharath and Vikram, captured from their Wayanad camp, the operation aims to safely guide the elephant back to the Peechi forest area.