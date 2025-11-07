Left Menu

Keralan Kumkis: Battling the Wild Tusker Invasion

A wild elephant causing distress in Kuthiran has prompted the Kerala Forest Department to deploy two Kumki elephants for its safe relocation. Despite past incidents involving injuries and damages, efforts continue to drive the tusker back into the Peechi forest to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 07-11-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 08:50 IST
Keralan Kumkis: Battling the Wild Tusker Invasion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Forest Department has taken decisive action to address the havoc caused by a wild tusker in Kuthiran. On Friday, officials deployed two specially trained Kumki elephants to drive the rogue elephant back into the forest.

This intervention follows weeks of panic in Kuthiran as the wild elephant frequently encroached on residential areas in Irumpupalam, posing a threat to community safety. The situation escalated last week when a forest official was injured, and a department vehicle was damaged during an attempt to chase away the animal.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran visited the affected area, emphasizing the need for public safety and directing officials to intensify efforts to relocate the tusker. With the assistance of Kumki elephants Bharath and Vikram, captured from their Wayanad camp, the operation aims to safely guide the elephant back to the Peechi forest area.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Strike: U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Caribbean Waters

Deadly Strike: U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Caribbean Waters

 Global
2
Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Acting DGP

Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Acting DGP

 India
3
Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations

Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations

 India
4
Smartworks: Navigating Profitability with Scalable Campus Models

Smartworks: Navigating Profitability with Scalable Campus Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025