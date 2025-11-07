Environmental Penalty Imposed on NHIDCL for Umngot River Pollution

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), responsible for the JICA-funded Shillong-Dawki Road project. The penalty follows pollution incidents involving construction debris and soil run-off impacting tributaries of the Umngot river in West Jaintia Hills, officials reported on Friday.

Previously renowned for its pristine waters, the Umngot river near Dawki has become muddied, sparking concern from local residents and environmental groups. An MSPCB inspection confirmed that waste and soil from road construction were being dumped into the river, prompting this penalty.

MSPCB Chairman R Nainamalai directed NHIDCL to remit the fine for lapses identified at four locations. The notice cited violations under several environmental protection laws. The board also required NHIDCL to submit a detailed pollution report and warned of potential additional penalties. Environmentalists praised the action but called for stronger oversight to prevent future issues.

