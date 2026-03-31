Legal Challenge Against EPA's Coal Pollution Rollback

A group of health and environmental organizations has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The litigation targets the agency's decision to repeal federal standards on coal-fired power plants that restricted mercury and other harmful air pollutants.

The coalition, which includes organizations such as Earthjustice and the Natural Resources Defense Council, filed their case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The lawsuit claims that the rollback, initiated by the Trump administration and perpetuated by the current EPA administration, endangers public health.

The challenge highlights the increased emissions of mercury and other toxic metals, citing a 9% rise in mercury emissions. The coalition asserts that the removal of regulations not only endangers health but also dismantles essential monitoring systems, exacerbating risks for vulnerable communities.