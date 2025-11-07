Tragic Gorge Plunge Claims One Life, Injures Six
A devastating accident in Shingla Gram Panchayat saw a car plunge into a gorge, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to six others. The driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to fall. Local authorities responded quickly, rescuing the injured and launching an investigation.
A tragic accident occurred in Shingla Gram Panchayat when a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing one woman and injuring six others, police reported on Friday.
The incident happened near Khuna village after the driver lost control of the car. Emergency services were alerted by locals, who found the vehicle at the bottom of the gorge.
The injured were promptly taken to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, for treatment. Police have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.
