Tragedy in Sangam Vihar: Couple Succumb to Fire Injuries

A devastating fire in Sangam Vihar claimed the lives of a couple, Rajendra and Meenu Prasad, three days after the incident. The fire, originating from an electrical short circuit, trapped residents in thick smoke, leading to an intense rescue operation by 50 firefighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A couple succumbed to severe burn injuries three days after a fire engulfed a five-storey residential building in Sangam Vihar, authorities reported.

The tragedy, which claimed the lives of Rajendra Prasad, 54, and Meenu Prasad, 52, was triggered by a short circuit in the building's electric panel.

Intense smoke trapped residents as over 50 firefighters worked tirelessly for three hours to control the blaze, resulting in the destruction of 42 vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

