Tragedy in Sangam Vihar: Couple Succumb to Fire Injuries

A couple succumbed to severe burn injuries three days after a fire engulfed a five-storey residential building in Sangam Vihar, authorities reported.

The tragedy, which claimed the lives of Rajendra Prasad, 54, and Meenu Prasad, 52, was triggered by a short circuit in the building's electric panel.

Intense smoke trapped residents as over 50 firefighters worked tirelessly for three hours to control the blaze, resulting in the destruction of 42 vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)