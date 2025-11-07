Rapid Responders Quell Hotel Roof Blaze in Delhi's Daryaganj

A fire erupted at a hotel roof in central Delhi's busy Daryaganj area, officials confirmed, necessitating the deployment of seven fire tenders.

The incident was reported around 7.25 pm, originating from old furniture stored on the hotel's rooftop, located near the landmark Golcha cinema.

Authorities quickly responded, successfully extinguishing the fire by 8.05 pm, according to a statement from the Delhi Fire Service.

(With inputs from agencies.)