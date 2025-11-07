Rapid Responders Quell Hotel Roof Blaze in Delhi's Daryaganj
A fire erupted on the roof of a Daryaganj hotel, triggering a rapid response from local authorities who dispatched seven fire tenders. The blaze originated in old furniture stored atop the building, situated near Golcha cinema. The fire was successfully contained within 40 minutes.
The incident was reported around 7.25 pm, originating from old furniture stored on the hotel's rooftop, located near the landmark Golcha cinema.
Authorities quickly responded, successfully extinguishing the fire by 8.05 pm, according to a statement from the Delhi Fire Service.
