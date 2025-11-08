Left Menu

Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 14:13 IST
The Namdapha Butterfly Festival in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district will be held from November 26 to 28, an official said.

Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR) Field Director AK Deka said the event, which celebrates the rich biodiversity of the region, will take place at Khachang village in Miao.

The three-day festival aims to bring together nature enthusiasts, researchers, and local communities, he said.

The festival is being organised by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department in collaboration with several community groups, including the Khachang-Mattungkhim Youth Forum, he added.

The Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve is known as one of the world's most biodiverse hotspots, and is home to over 500 species of butterflies, making the festival a crucial platform for eco-tourism and conservation awareness.

It is home to the world's most spectacular butterflies, including Kaiser-i-Hind, the Blue Mormon, Peacock Pansy, and the rarely seen Zig-zag Flat and Yellow Veined Lancer, the official said.

