Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, no casualties

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area early on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to rush four fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call about the blaze at Vardan Palace, Nathupura, was received around 6.41 am.

The fire was reported to have originated in a temporary tin-shed structure spread over about 1,500 square yards within the banquet hall premises, officials said.

''The flames were brought under control by around 7.50 am, and the firefighting operation was concluded by 8.20 am,'' a Delhi Fire Service official said, adding no casualties or injuries were reported.

