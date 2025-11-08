Left Menu

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, no casualties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 16:20 IST
Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, no casualties
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area early on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to rush four fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call about the blaze at Vardan Palace, Nathupura, was received around 6.41 am.

The fire was reported to have originated in a temporary tin-shed structure spread over about 1,500 square yards within the banquet hall premises, officials said.

''The flames were brought under control by around 7.50 am, and the firefighting operation was concluded by 8.20 am,'' a Delhi Fire Service official said, adding no casualties or injuries were reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far, reports AP.

Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in ...

 Global
2
Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity project

Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity ...

 India
3
I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

 Australia
4
Arunachal CM enhances Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, inaugurates new college blocks

Arunachal CM enhances Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, inaugurates new colle...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025