Unraveling Stabbing Incident in Jahangirpuri: Hunt for Assailants Intensifies

Two 18-year-old men, Anshu and Vimal, were critically injured in a stabbing attack by four assailants in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The police received a PCR call about the incident and initiated an investigation, forming teams to capture the accused and analyzing CCTV footage and a viral video of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:08 IST
Two men, both aged 18, were critically injured after allegedly being attacked and stabbed multiple times by four individuals in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, officials reported on Sunday.

The police noted that they received a PCR call at around 2.55 pm, reporting a violent incident near K Block. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two wounded individuals, Anshu and Vimal. Anshu suffered stab injuries to his right hand, while Vimal incurred multiple stab wounds. Both were initially given medical aid before being transferred to LNJP Hospital for further treatment.

Investigations preliminarily revealed that the attack was carried out without any apparent provocation. During inquiries, the victims disclosed that after being questioned about a person named Sahil, the assailants attacked with sharp weapons. The police have registered a case, scanning CCTV footage, and social media videos, and have formed teams to locate the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack.

