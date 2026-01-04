Unprovoked Attack in Jahangirpuri: Teenagers Stabbed

Two 18-year-old men, Anshu and Vimal, are critically injured after a stabbing attack in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi. Officials reported that the incident happened without provocation.

A police call was received around 2:55 PM on Sunday, alerting authorities to the attack near K Block, Jahangirpuri. Upon investigation, Anshu suffered injuries to his right hand, and Vimal had multiple stab wounds. Both victims underwent initial treatment and were subsequently transferred to LNJP Hospital for further care.

Police investigation revealed the attackers asked about a person named Sahil before assaulting the teens. A case has been registered based on Anshu's statement, with police actively working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. CCTV footage is being reviewed to aid the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)