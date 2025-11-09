Left Menu

Powerful quake strikes off coast of Japan, tsunami advisory issued

A powerful quake rattled northern Japan Sunday evening, followed by several more temblors, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.A tsunami advisory was issued.The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, struck off the coast of Iwate prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometres below the sea surface, at about 5 pm Japan time.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, or any reports of abnormalities at the two nuclear power plants in the area.The agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 metre along the northern coastal region.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:55 IST
Powerful quake strikes off coast of Japan, tsunami advisory issued
  • Country:
  • Japan

A powerful quake rattled northern Japan Sunday evening, followed by several more temblors, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A tsunami advisory was issued.

The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, struck off the coast of Iwate prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometres below the sea surface, at about 5 pm Japan time.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, or any reports of abnormalities at the two nuclear power plants in the area.

The agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 metre along the northern coastal region. The advisory remained in place an hour after the initial quake.

Public broadcaster NHK warned people to stay away from coastal areas because of the danger of tsunami, and warned more shaking could follow in the area.

A tsunami of about 10 centimetres was detected at Ofunato city in Iwate Prefecture and Ominato port, NHK said. Bullet trains in the area were delayed, according to JR East railway operator. The quakes had caused power shortages, Kyodo News said.

Japan, which sits on the Pacific "ring of fire," is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. The area suffered a deadly earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN to get India’s first ‘women’s wellness on wheels’ vehicles: Minister Ma Subramanian

TN to get India’s first ‘women’s wellness on wheels’ vehicles: Minister Ma S...

 India
2
US airlines brace for third day of government-mandated flight cuts

US airlines brace for third day of government-mandated flight cuts

 Global
3
Rajasthan: ATM stolen in Jaisalmer village; police launch probe

Rajasthan: ATM stolen in Jaisalmer village; police launch probe

 India
4
Mamdani’s New York victory exposes fault lines in Jewish Democratic politics

Mamdani’s New York victory exposes fault lines in Jewish Democratic politics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025