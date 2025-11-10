Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections
In response to a Supreme Court directive, the Maharashtra government has instructed municipal corporations to allocate at least one percent of their annual budget to road safety. This includes measures like tactile paving for the visually impaired and creating dedicated 'Accessibility and Pedestrian Cells'.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has mandated all municipal corporations to allocate a minimum of one percent of their annual budget for enhancing road safety. This directive aligns with the Supreme Court's focus on pedestrian safety, initiated through a public interest litigation by S Rajasekaran. The measure also anticipates the 2026 civic elections in the state.
Key initiatives include installing tactile paving at major public transport venues to aid the visually impaired, coordinate with traffic departments for seamless pedestrian access, and conducting bi-annual footpath audits. These audits will focus on crucial areas, ensuring ongoing infrastructure improvements and compliance with safety standards.
Municipal bodies have been tasked with removing encroachments, improving lighting, and ensuring CCTV coverage on pedestrian paths. Moreover, an 'Accessibility and Pedestrian Cell' will be established within each municipality to manage pedestrian safety measures and handle grievances effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Back at Criticism on Election Commission
Global Headlines: From Oilfield Sanctions to Musical Elections
Nepal Seals Border: Heightened Security During Bihar Elections
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative
Race to the Ballot: Maharashtra's Municipal Elections Heat Up