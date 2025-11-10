Fung-wong's Fury: Devastation Strikes the Philippines

Typhoon Fung-wong swept out of northwestern Philippines on Monday, leaving behind a trail of destruction characterized by floods, landslides, and power outages across entire provinces.

The storm has claimed at least eight lives and forced over 1.4 million residents to flee their homes, with many finding refuge in emergency shelters or with relatives.

Predicted to head towards Taiwan, the typhoon initially made landfall with winds reaching up to 185 kph. As residents slowly return, the focus remains on rescue and relief operations amid lingering weather threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)