Fung-wong's Fury: Devastation Strikes the Philippines

Typhoon Fung-wong hit the northwestern Philippines, causing floods, landslides, and at least eight deaths, while displacing over 1.4 million people. The storm follows Typhoon Kalmaegi's destruction, which killed 224. Forecasted to head toward Taiwan, Fung-wong weakened after initially making landfall with super typhoon status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:24 IST
  • Philippines

Typhoon Fung-wong swept out of northwestern Philippines on Monday, leaving behind a trail of destruction characterized by floods, landslides, and power outages across entire provinces.

The storm has claimed at least eight lives and forced over 1.4 million residents to flee their homes, with many finding refuge in emergency shelters or with relatives.

Predicted to head towards Taiwan, the typhoon initially made landfall with winds reaching up to 185 kph. As residents slowly return, the focus remains on rescue and relief operations amid lingering weather threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

