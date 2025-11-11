Terror at Red Fort: A Community in Shock

A powerful explosion rocked Delhi's Red Fort vicinity on Monday, killing 12 and injuring several others. The blast, which occurred in one of the city's most densely populated and historic areas, has left residents in shock and despair.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene with terrified bystanders scrambling for safety. Karamjot, a local vendor, recalls a stampede of people fleeing the explosion site, while Karmayta Devi shares her family's sleepless terror as the earth shook under their feet.

Despite the horror, locals like JP Mishra sprang into action, providing aid to the injured before emergency teams could arrive. As the community deals with the aftermath, shopkeepers worry about long-term economic impacts, and investigators work to uncover the cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)