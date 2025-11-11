Terror at Red Fort: A Community in Shock
A deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort has left 12 dead, several injured, and the community in shock. Witnesses recount the chaos and fear experienced as body parts were scattered throughout the area. Locals continue to grapple with fear and uncertainty as investigations into the blast continue.
A powerful explosion rocked Delhi's Red Fort vicinity on Monday, killing 12 and injuring several others. The blast, which occurred in one of the city's most densely populated and historic areas, has left residents in shock and despair.
Witnesses describe a chaotic scene with terrified bystanders scrambling for safety. Karamjot, a local vendor, recalls a stampede of people fleeing the explosion site, while Karmayta Devi shares her family's sleepless terror as the earth shook under their feet.
Despite the horror, locals like JP Mishra sprang into action, providing aid to the injured before emergency teams could arrive. As the community deals with the aftermath, shopkeepers worry about long-term economic impacts, and investigators work to uncover the cause of the explosion.
