Green Tribunal Mandates Action on Meerut's Ailing Water Bodies

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday issued orders to the authorities in Uttar Pradesh to identify, demarcate, and ensure the restoration of all water bodies in Meerut, following damage to ponds in the district.

The tribunal, comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad, criticized the district magistrate for failing to provide an action plan or details concerning the geo-tagging and unique identification of ponds and lakes.

The authorities are mandated to integrate the identification, demarcation, and restoration of water bodies into the district's environment plan, with a requirement to submit monthly progress reports to the chief secretary. Regular review meetings and afforestation efforts have also been instructed.

