Green Tribunal Mandates Action on Meerut's Ailing Water Bodies
The National Green Tribunal has ordered the Uttar Pradesh authorities to identify, demarcate, and restore all water bodies in Meerut. The district magistrate was criticized for inadequate compliance and is directed to prioritize this in the district environment plan. Monthly progress reports must be submitted.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday issued orders to the authorities in Uttar Pradesh to identify, demarcate, and ensure the restoration of all water bodies in Meerut, following damage to ponds in the district.
The tribunal, comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad, criticized the district magistrate for failing to provide an action plan or details concerning the geo-tagging and unique identification of ponds and lakes.
The authorities are mandated to integrate the identification, demarcation, and restoration of water bodies into the district's environment plan, with a requirement to submit monthly progress reports to the chief secretary. Regular review meetings and afforestation efforts have also been instructed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata's First Cyclothon Energizes Streets with Fitness and Sustainability
Angola and India's Strategic Partnership: A Leap Towards Sustainability
Nike Takes Big Leap in Sustainability with Ester Loop's Circular Resin
Delhi Metro: Driving Change and Sustainability in Urban Commutes
Young Indian changemakers showcase AI, sustainability innovations at UN