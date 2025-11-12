Left Menu

Humboldt Penguins in Peril: Chilean Scientists Raise Alarms

Chilean scientists warn of the accelerated decline of Humboldt penguins, now declared endangered. With 80% of the world's remaining population along Chile's Pacific coast, numbers have dropped from around 45,000 in the late 1990s to fewer than 20,000 today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chilean scientists have issued a stark warning about the future of Humboldt penguins, a species now officially classified as endangered. The once-thriving population has seen a dramatic reduction in numbers, with current estimates showing fewer than 20,000 remaining worldwide.

This decline is particularly concerning given that about 80% of Humboldt penguins are found along Chile's Pacific coastline. In the late 1990s, the population was estimated to be around 45,000, underscoring the urgency of conservation efforts.

The habitat of Humboldt penguins, rocky coastlands in temperate regions, makes them vulnerable to environmental changes and human activities, necessitating immediate scientific and governmental action to preserve this unique species.

