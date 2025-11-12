Humboldt Penguins in Peril: Chilean Scientists Raise Alarms

Chilean scientists have issued a stark warning about the future of Humboldt penguins, a species now officially classified as endangered. The once-thriving population has seen a dramatic reduction in numbers, with current estimates showing fewer than 20,000 remaining worldwide.

This decline is particularly concerning given that about 80% of Humboldt penguins are found along Chile's Pacific coastline. In the late 1990s, the population was estimated to be around 45,000, underscoring the urgency of conservation efforts.

The habitat of Humboldt penguins, rocky coastlands in temperate regions, makes them vulnerable to environmental changes and human activities, necessitating immediate scientific and governmental action to preserve this unique species.