Humboldt Penguins in Peril: Chilean Scientists Raise Alarms
Chilean scientists warn of the accelerated decline of Humboldt penguins, now declared endangered. With 80% of the world's remaining population along Chile's Pacific coast, numbers have dropped from around 45,000 in the late 1990s to fewer than 20,000 today.
This decline is particularly concerning given that about 80% of Humboldt penguins are found along Chile's Pacific coastline. In the late 1990s, the population was estimated to be around 45,000, underscoring the urgency of conservation efforts.
The habitat of Humboldt penguins, rocky coastlands in temperate regions, makes them vulnerable to environmental changes and human activities, necessitating immediate scientific and governmental action to preserve this unique species.