Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges Below Freezing

Kashmir is witnessing a significant drop in temperatures, with night readings plunging below freezing in most areas, according to Meteorological Department officials.

Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, significantly below the seasonal norm by over three degrees.

While the weather is expected to remain predominantly dry until November 15, colder nights are anticipated, and light rain or snow may occur in the region's higher altitudes on November 16.