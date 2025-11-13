Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges Below Freezing
Temperatures in Kashmir have plummeted, with many areas experiencing sub-zero temperatures. Srinagar recorded its coldest night at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius. Except for Kokernag, all regions reported freezing or below-freezing temperatures. The Meteorological Department predicts dry weather and colder nights until November 15, with possible light precipitation later.
Kashmir is witnessing a significant drop in temperatures, with night readings plunging below freezing in most areas, according to Meteorological Department officials.
Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, significantly below the seasonal norm by over three degrees.
While the weather is expected to remain predominantly dry until November 15, colder nights are anticipated, and light rain or snow may occur in the region's higher altitudes on November 16.
