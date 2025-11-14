Left Menu

Ekanam: The Future of Nature-Centric Luxury Living in Noida

Ekanam, launched by Great Value Realty, is an ultra-luxury residential development in Noida's Sector 107, blending architecture with nature. Conceived by Benoy and an acclaimed team, it features three 46-story towers around a central lake with nature-inspired amenities. Designed for IGBC Green Building certification, Ekanam epitomizes sustainable and tranquil living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:43 IST
Ekanam: The Future of Nature-Centric Luxury Living in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Ekanam, the new luxury residential project by Great Value Realty, has set a new standard for nature-centric living in Noida's Sector 107. Conceptualized by the global design firm Benoy, the project features three elegant 46-storey towers that seamlessly integrate with lush landscapes and a central serene lake.

Built with precision and a commitment to craftsmanship, Ekanam includes expansive residences, a nature-inspired club, and amenities like the highest infinity pool in Noida. The development is envisioned to promote peaceful, mindful living, harmonizing architectural brilliance with the tranquility of nature.

Aligned with Great Value Realty's commitment to sustainability, Ekanam aims for IGBC Green Building certification, showcasing innovations in water conservation, ventilation, and green construction practices. This makes Ekanam a landmark development in Noida, both in luxury living and environmental design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From nowhere, India is fourth largest economy and is growing, says Vice President Radhakrishnan in Vizag summit.

From nowhere, India is fourth largest economy and is growing, says Vice Pres...

 India
2
Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it contested in Bihar polls: EC.

Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it conteste...

 India
3
Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes over RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary: EC.

Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes o...

 India
4
Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025