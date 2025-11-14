Ekanam: The Future of Nature-Centric Luxury Living in Noida

Ekanam, the new luxury residential project by Great Value Realty, has set a new standard for nature-centric living in Noida's Sector 107. Conceptualized by the global design firm Benoy, the project features three elegant 46-storey towers that seamlessly integrate with lush landscapes and a central serene lake.

Built with precision and a commitment to craftsmanship, Ekanam includes expansive residences, a nature-inspired club, and amenities like the highest infinity pool in Noida. The development is envisioned to promote peaceful, mindful living, harmonizing architectural brilliance with the tranquility of nature.

Aligned with Great Value Realty's commitment to sustainability, Ekanam aims for IGBC Green Building certification, showcasing innovations in water conservation, ventilation, and green construction practices. This makes Ekanam a landmark development in Noida, both in luxury living and environmental design.

