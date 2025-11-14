Delhi's Air Crisis: Supreme Court Urges Virtual Hearings Amid Severe Pollution

In the wake of escalating air pollution levels in New Delhi, the Supreme Court has called for a shift to virtual hearings for legal proceedings. This decision comes as the capital's air quality continues to deteriorate, with indices lingering in the 'severe' category.

Justice P S Narasimha emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning of permanent health damage due to the pollution. Despite repeated directives aimed at improving air quality, implementation has been inadequate, leading to widespread disruptions in daily life and increased health risks.

The haze affecting the region is largely attributed to agricultural practices and industrial emissions, underscoring the need for urgent policy intervention. Public outcry has grown, with a recent protest demanding decisive action to alleviate the toxic air conditions.

