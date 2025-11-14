Left Menu

Delhi's Air Crisis: Supreme Court Urges Virtual Hearings Amid Severe Pollution

India's Supreme Court has urged lawyers to argue cases virtually due to severe air pollution in New Delhi. The air quality index has surpassed 400, prompting legal and industrial activities to curtail. Despite previous directives, the smog persists, impacting residents and cutting life expectancy significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:47 IST
Delhi's Air Crisis: Supreme Court Urges Virtual Hearings Amid Severe Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of escalating air pollution levels in New Delhi, the Supreme Court has called for a shift to virtual hearings for legal proceedings. This decision comes as the capital's air quality continues to deteriorate, with indices lingering in the 'severe' category.

Justice P S Narasimha emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning of permanent health damage due to the pollution. Despite repeated directives aimed at improving air quality, implementation has been inadequate, leading to widespread disruptions in daily life and increased health risks.

The haze affecting the region is largely attributed to agricultural practices and industrial emissions, underscoring the need for urgent policy intervention. Public outcry has grown, with a recent protest demanding decisive action to alleviate the toxic air conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

 Global
2
India's Investment Climate: A Friendly Growth Frontier

India's Investment Climate: A Friendly Growth Frontier

 Global
3
Tej Pratap's Political Struggles: A Battle for Mahua Seat

Tej Pratap's Political Struggles: A Battle for Mahua Seat

 India
4
Tejashwi Yadav Trailing in High-Stakes Assembly Race

Tejashwi Yadav Trailing in High-Stakes Assembly Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025