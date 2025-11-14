Safe Return: Chinese Astronauts Overcome Space Debris Challenge

In a remarkable display of resilience, three Chinese astronauts safely returned to Earth from the Shenzhou-21 mission, overcoming an unexpected challenge posed by space debris. Their spacecraft was struck by debris, leading to an unexpected delay in their scheduled return.

The return capsule, carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, successfully landed at the Dongfeng site in Inner Mongolia. The initial departure was postponed after debris caused tiny cracks in their spacecraft's porthole. This incident marked the first such occurrence since the space station's inauguration in 2011.

The astronauts, who are in good health, completed a record-breaking 204 days in orbit. China's ability to sustain a manned space station reflects the nation's growing prowess in space exploration, following its exclusion from the International Space Station due to military concerns.

