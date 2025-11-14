Meghalaya Cabinet Greenlights Key Urban Development Initiatives

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday made pivotal decisions, including the acquisition of additional land for expanding the New Shillong Township. This acquisition will create a critical link between areas designated for administrative and knowledge purposes, and facilitate the relocation of the Central Jail.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced amendments to the service rules for Group D recruitment, ending years of confusion caused by conflicting office memorandums from 1996 and 2017. The cabinet confirmed adherence to the 1996 guideline, dictating that 50% of Group D vacancies be filled from Regular Casual Workers.

Further, the cabinet increased the state's fiscal deficit ceiling from 3% to 3.5% of GSDP, allowing increased borrowing for development. Additionally, Justice Shivaji Pandey's reappointment and the establishment of service rules for the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)