Meghalaya Cabinet Greenlights Key Urban Development Initiatives

The Meghalaya Cabinet approved significant measures including land acquisition for New Shillong expansion, resolving recruitment ambiguities for Group D posts, and increasing the fiscal deficit ceiling to boost development. The cabinet also reappointed Justice Shivaji Pandey and established service rules for the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:26 IST
The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday made pivotal decisions, including the acquisition of additional land for expanding the New Shillong Township. This acquisition will create a critical link between areas designated for administrative and knowledge purposes, and facilitate the relocation of the Central Jail.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced amendments to the service rules for Group D recruitment, ending years of confusion caused by conflicting office memorandums from 1996 and 2017. The cabinet confirmed adherence to the 1996 guideline, dictating that 50% of Group D vacancies be filled from Regular Casual Workers.

Further, the cabinet increased the state's fiscal deficit ceiling from 3% to 3.5% of GSDP, allowing increased borrowing for development. Additionally, Justice Shivaji Pandey's reappointment and the establishment of service rules for the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were approved.

