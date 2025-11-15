Tragedy Strikes: Landslide in Indonesia's Central Java Claims Lives
A devastating landslide in Central Java, Indonesia, has claimed six lives with 17 still missing, following heavy rain. Rescuers are facing challenges due to the depth at which victims are buried. The incident highlights recurring issues of fatal landslides during the region's wet season.
A tragic landslide in Indonesia's Central Java has resulted in the deaths of six people, with 17 others reported missing, according to state news agency Antara on Saturday. The landslide occurred on Thursday in Cilacap city, deeply affecting Cibeunying village by burying a dozen houses.
Disaster official Budi Irawan confirmed the recovery of three more bodies, leaving 17 to be found. The situation poses significant challenges as rescue teams work tirelessly, dealing with victims buried between 3 to 8 meters deep. The wet season, spanning September to April, increases the risk of such incidents with frequent heavy rainfall.
This latest disaster follows a similar landslide in January at Pekalongan, which claimed at least 25 lives, underscoring the vulnerability of Central Java during these months. The country's weather agency warns of continued extreme rainfall in the coming weeks.
