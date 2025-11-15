Left Menu

Mysterious Blackbuck Deaths Alarming Karnataka Zoo

Twenty-eight blackbucks have mysteriously died at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo, raising alarms. Authorities suspect a bacterial infection but investigations continue. Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwra Khandre, ordered a probe to determine the cause, emphasizing that preventive and corrective measures will be implemented to prevent future incidents and protect other zoo animals.

Updated: 15-11-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:28 IST
Mysterious circumstances at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo have resulted in the deaths of 28 blackbucks over a span of just three days, prompting grave concern among authorities.

While investigators suspect a bacterial infection as the potential cause, a detailed probe has been ordered by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwra Khandre to confirm this theory and ascertain other possibilities. Veterinary experts have sent samples to Bannerghatta Zoological Park for further testing.

The Forest Minister underscored the urgency of forming an expert committee to investigate the episodes thoroughly, ensuring that preventive measures are in place. He warned that negligence on the part of zoo staff would result in strict action to deter future negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

