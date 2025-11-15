Mysterious Blackbuck Deaths Alarming Karnataka Zoo

Mysterious circumstances at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo have resulted in the deaths of 28 blackbucks over a span of just three days, prompting grave concern among authorities.

While investigators suspect a bacterial infection as the potential cause, a detailed probe has been ordered by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwra Khandre to confirm this theory and ascertain other possibilities. Veterinary experts have sent samples to Bannerghatta Zoological Park for further testing.

The Forest Minister underscored the urgency of forming an expert committee to investigate the episodes thoroughly, ensuring that preventive measures are in place. He warned that negligence on the part of zoo staff would result in strict action to deter future negligence.

