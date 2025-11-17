Gandhinagar's Crackdown on Illegal Structures

Authorities in Gandhinagar launched a demolition drive in Sector 30, targeting at least ten illegal structures on Monday morning. The operation, which began at 5:30 am, involved the state Roads and Buildings and Revenue departments, supported by police forces.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayush Jain confirmed the deployment of nearly 200 police officers to ensure the smooth execution of the drive. Demolitions were conducted after serving notices to the occupants, aiming to reclaim government land.

In a similar initiative last month, the authorities had demolished 700 illegal structures occupying 1 lakh square meters of government land in Pethapur, underscoring the ongoing campaign against encroachments in the region.

