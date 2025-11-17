Left Menu

Revival of Meghalaya's Baljek Airport: A New Beginning for Garo Hills

Meghalaya plans to invest Rs 50 crore in revamping Baljek Airport, West Garo Hills, aiding its long-standing developmental pause. Originally associated with PA Sangma, the project stalled after its 2008 inauguration. Renewed agreements hint at flights commencing soon, alongside regional infrastructure enhancements, including a new police station inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:48 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that the state government will allocate Rs 50 crore this month to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to develop the airport at Jengjal, West Garo Hills.

This decision was revealed during a ceremony inaugurating a new police station in the West Garo Hills, highlighting the state's commitment to improving both air connectivity and policing infrastructure.

Initially conceptualized in the 1980s and linked with former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, the Baljek Airport has remained non-functional since its 2008 inauguration. However, recent collaborations with AAI are expected to revive the project, bringing 19-seater flights under Air Alliance and facilitating regional economic growth.

