Himachal: Letters of Intent amounting to Rs 5 crore signed for 10 ODOP products

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:38 IST
Letters of Intent amounting to Rs 5.29 crore for 10 products under the 'One District One Product' programme were signed during the three-day HIM MSMEs Fest 2026, officials said on Thursday.

The festival, which was held from January 3 to 5, saw a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM), and the products for which the deal has been sought include Chamba Rumal, byproducts of Seabuckthorn, different kinds of Kangra tea, Kangra painting, woollen shawls from Kullu, ginger garlic paste, Chuli oil and handloom products.

The Himachal Pradesh Industries Department has identified 12 products under the Government of India's flagship programme, One District One Product (ODOP), reflecting the unique identity of the state, officials said on Thursday.

The department has been consistently working towards the promotion of these products, with a focused approach on gap analysis, market challenges, branding, and value-chain development, a statement issued here said.

To provide an effective marketing platform and facilitate linkages with reputed e-commerce companies, the Indian government, through 'Invest India', was associated with the event to bring empanelled vendors onboard, it added.

Additionally, the Open Network for Digital Commerce and the National Small Industries Corporation Limited actively participated in the event and interacted with sellers of ODOP products.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations was the networking partner for the RBSM.

