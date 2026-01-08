Textiles Committee and NEHHDC Sign MoU to Secure GI Protection for Northeastern Handlooms and Handicrafts

In a significant move to safeguard the traditional craftsmanship of India’s North Eastern states, the Textiles Committee under the Ministry of Textiles and the North Eastern Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation (NEHHDC) on Thursday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Guwahati, Assam.

The MoU was formalised during the North Eastern Region Conclave, marking a major step towards strengthening Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection for unique handloom and handicraft products from the region through Geographical Indications (GI) registration and post-registration initiatives.

Focus on GI Registration for Unique Northeastern Products

Under the agreement, the two government bodies will work together to facilitate GI registration of 33 distinctive handloom and handicraft products from the North East. These include:

18 products from Nagaland

15 products from Meghalaya

The registrations will be undertaken under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, providing legal recognition and protection to traditional products deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the region.

Collaborative Efforts Across Governments

The MoU also outlines a broader framework for collaboration between the Textiles Committee and NEHHDC, in coordination with Central and State Governments, to strengthen the textiles, handloom, handicrafts, khadi, and allied sectors in the North Eastern Region.

This coordinated approach aims to streamline institutional support, improve sectoral competitiveness, and promote inclusive growth for artisans and weavers.

Strengthening Post-GI Initiatives

Beyond GI registration, the partnership places strong emphasis on post-GI initiatives, which are crucial for ensuring long-term benefits to artisans. These initiatives include:

Capacity building and skill development

Branding and quality assurance

Improved market linkages and access to national and international markets

By focusing on these areas, the initiative seeks to translate legal protection into tangible economic gains for local communities.

Boost for Artisans and Regional Economy

The MoU is expected to have far-reaching impacts, including:

Empowering artisans and weavers by protecting traditional knowledge and craftsmanship

Enhancing global visibility of Northeastern handlooms and handicrafts

Creating new economic opportunities through branding, value addition, and market expansion

Officials said the collaboration aligns with the government’s broader objective of promoting heritage-based livelihoods, preserving indigenous skills, and positioning the North East as a hub for high-value, culturally significant textile and handicraft products.