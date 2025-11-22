Successful Translocation of Spotted Deer to Nagzira

In a significant move to enhance wildlife management, forest officials have successfully translocated several chitals from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, to the Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve.

The operation, aimed at increasing the prey population at NNTR, involved the relocation of 10 animals in its first wave. These chitals were carefully captured, housed temporarily in a Boma enclosure, and then transported in specially designed vehicles.

Deputy Director Anand Reddy highlighted that the entire translocation was executed without any mortality, marking it as a major success for the team and setting a benchmark for future efforts in wildlife preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)