Left Menu

India's Firm Support for Brazil's Inclusive Leadership at COP30

India expressed strong support for Brazil's leadership at COP30, emphasizing inclusive climate action. Despite progress on adaptation, the summit didn't establish a fossil fuel phase-out roadmap. India highlighted the need for climate finance and justice, appreciating Brazil's efforts. The event ended with a focus on equity and global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 23-11-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 07:33 IST
India's Firm Support for Brazil's Inclusive Leadership at COP30
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

India has voiced strong support for Brazil's inclusive leadership of the COP30 Presidency, following the climate summit's conclusion.

While India welcomed many decisions from the event, it didn't label COP30 a total success in crafting policy to combat climate change.

Despite a pledge for increased climate adaptation funding and acknowledgment of developing countries' adaptation needs, the summit didn't outline a specific plan to phase out fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

 India
2
Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

 India
3
India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener

India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Az...

 Malaysia
4
Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025