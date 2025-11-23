India's Firm Support for Brazil's Inclusive Leadership at COP30
India expressed strong support for Brazil's leadership at COP30, emphasizing inclusive climate action. Despite progress on adaptation, the summit didn't establish a fossil fuel phase-out roadmap. India highlighted the need for climate finance and justice, appreciating Brazil's efforts. The event ended with a focus on equity and global collaboration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 23-11-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 07:33 IST
- Brazil
India has voiced strong support for Brazil's inclusive leadership of the COP30 Presidency, following the climate summit's conclusion.
While India welcomed many decisions from the event, it didn't label COP30 a total success in crafting policy to combat climate change.
Despite a pledge for increased climate adaptation funding and acknowledgment of developing countries' adaptation needs, the summit didn't outline a specific plan to phase out fossil fuels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
