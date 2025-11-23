Mercury Menace: Rising Threat to Ocean Health and Porpoises

In a recent study, researchers have discovered an alarming rise in mercury levels among UK harbour porpoises, despite global efforts to curb pollution through the Minamata Convention. These findings raise concerns about the ongoing threats to marine ecosystems and the health of these sentinel species.

The Minamata Convention, introduced in 2017, aimed to control mercury emissions worldwide by targeting coal-fired power plants, industry, and mercury-containing products. However, new data indicates that human activities, such as fossil fuel burning, have tripled mercury levels in shallow ocean waters since the industrial era.

Analysis of liver samples from 738 stranded porpoises between 1990 and 2021 showed a significant increase in mercury concentration, correlating with a higher risk of infectious disease. This underscores the urgent need for reinforced measures to address the persistent mercury pollution and its ecological implications.

