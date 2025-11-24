Left Menu

Tragic Pitbull Attack in Delhi: Six-Year-Old Seriously Injured

A young boy was severely injured in a pitbull attack in Delhi's Prem Nagar. The incident resulted in the loss of his right ear. The dog's owner, Rajesh Pal, has been arrested. The child's father, Dinesh, works in a factory, and the boy is receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar, where a six-year-old boy was critically injured after being attacked by a pitbull. The boy, who suffered severe injuries including the loss of his right ear, is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The attack occurred on Sunday evening as the child played outside his Vinay Enclave home. The pitbull, owned by a neighbor, unexpectedly attacked, prompting nearby residents to help rescue the child and rush him to the hospital. Police confirmed Rajesh Pal, the dog's owner, has been detained.

Preliminary investigations reveal the dog was brought home by Pal's son, Sachin, currently imprisoned on an unrelated charge. Authorities have filed a case and collected statements, shedding light on the frightening event. This unfortunate incident emphasizes the call for responsible pet ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

