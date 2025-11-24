Major Deal Slashes Malaria Vaccine Costs for Developing Nations

In a significant breakthrough for global health, Gavi and UNICEF have signed an agreement to lower the cost of a groundbreaking malaria vaccine.

The vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, will now be available at $2.99 per dose—down from approximately $4—thanks to the new deal.

This price reduction aims to facilitate wider vaccine distribution among children in the world's most impoverished nations, despite ongoing cuts in international aid funding.