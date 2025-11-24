Left Menu

Major Deal Slashes Malaria Vaccine Costs for Developing Nations

Gavi and UNICEF have reached an agreement with the Serum Institute of India to reduce the cost of the R21 malaria vaccine by 25% to $2.99 per dose. This price cut will enable immunization for more children in poorer countries, despite reductions in international aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:30 IST
Major Deal Slashes Malaria Vaccine Costs for Developing Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant breakthrough for global health, Gavi and UNICEF have signed an agreement to lower the cost of a groundbreaking malaria vaccine.

The vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, will now be available at $2.99 per dose—down from approximately $4—thanks to the new deal.

This price reduction aims to facilitate wider vaccine distribution among children in the world's most impoverished nations, despite ongoing cuts in international aid funding.

TRENDING

1
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

 India
2
Hemant Soren Inaugurates Jharkhand Flying Institute to Propel Tribal Empowerment

Hemant Soren Inaugurates Jharkhand Flying Institute to Propel Tribal Empower...

 India
3
Khelo India University Games: Nurturing India’s Future Olympians

Khelo India University Games: Nurturing India’s Future Olympians

 India
4
Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025