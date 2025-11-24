Major Deal Slashes Malaria Vaccine Costs for Developing Nations
Gavi and UNICEF have reached an agreement with the Serum Institute of India to reduce the cost of the R21 malaria vaccine by 25% to $2.99 per dose. This price cut will enable immunization for more children in poorer countries, despite reductions in international aid.
In a significant breakthrough for global health, Gavi and UNICEF have signed an agreement to lower the cost of a groundbreaking malaria vaccine.
The vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, will now be available at $2.99 per dose—down from approximately $4—thanks to the new deal.
This price reduction aims to facilitate wider vaccine distribution among children in the world's most impoverished nations, despite ongoing cuts in international aid funding.
