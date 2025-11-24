Embassy Developments to Launch Six New Projects in Bengaluru

Embassy Developments Ltd, a prominent realty firm, announced on Monday the launch of six new residential projects in Bengaluru.

The projects, expected to generate estimated revenues of Rs 10,300 crore, will be located in North Bengaluru, a key market for the company.

Aditya Virwani, Managing Director at Embassy Developments Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about entering a growth phase, with RERA approval already secured for two projects and plans to meet a pre-sales target of approximately Rs 5,000 crore by FY26.

