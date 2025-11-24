Left Menu

Embassy Developments to Launch Six New Projects in Bengaluru

Embassy Developments Ltd plans to launch six new residential projects in North Bengaluru, aiming for Rs 10,300 crore in revenue. With RERA approval for two projects, the company is set to achieve a pre-sales target of Rs 5,000 crore for FY26, marking significant growth.

Updated: 24-11-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Embassy Developments Ltd, a prominent realty firm, announced on Monday the launch of six new residential projects in Bengaluru.

The projects, expected to generate estimated revenues of Rs 10,300 crore, will be located in North Bengaluru, a key market for the company.

Aditya Virwani, Managing Director at Embassy Developments Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about entering a growth phase, with RERA approval already secured for two projects and plans to meet a pre-sales target of approximately Rs 5,000 crore by FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

