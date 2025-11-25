Left Menu

Population Decline: A Pressing Economic Challenge

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's report warns that slowing population growth could damage economic prospects. Aging populations reduce GDP growth, particularly in emerging Europe, where falling birth rates and an increasing median age contribute to economic challenges. Policy measures remain ineffective, with migration and AI solutions facing political obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:33 IST
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is sounding the alarm on the economic impact of dwindling population growth. In its recent report, the bank highlights how aging populations are already stifling economic progress, with a potential to shrink annual per capita GDP growth by nearly 0.4 percentage points in emerging European nations by 2050.

EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik emphasized that post-communist countries are entering a precarious phase of aging before affluence, with median ages rising as GDP per capita lags behind. The report underscores that while incentives to boost birth rates are present, they have not sparked meaningful changes. Resistance to immigration and ambivalence toward AI as a productivity booster compounds the issue.

The EBRD stresses the necessity of a candid dialogue with voters regarding demographic realities, as older leadership may hinder reform. In emerging nations like Nigeria, leveraging their demographic dividend is urgent. Without swift action, the benefits of a youthful population may slip away.

