Roof Collapse in Jwala Nagar: Five Injured in Construction Mishap

In a disturbing incident on Tuesday morning in Jwala Nagar, northeast Delhi, a newly constructed roof collapsed, injuring at least five individuals, one of whom was a woman, according to officials.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at around 9.50 am. In response, they dispatched five fire tenders to the scene to carry out rescue operations and assess if anyone was trapped beneath the debris.

The incident occurred while construction was ongoing on the building's third floor to build a hall, leading to a sudden collapse, as reported by family member Avinish to the Delhi Police. Injured persons included two family members, a tenant named Rajesh, and two laborers. Fortunately, rescue efforts continued diligently while the injured received necessary medical care.

