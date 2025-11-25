Roof Collapse in Jwala Nagar: Five Injured in Construction Mishap
In northeast Delhi's Jwala Nagar, a newly constructed roof collapsed, injuring five individuals. Emergency services responded promptly, and rescue operations commenced to ensure no one was trapped. Injured individuals included family members, a tenant, and laborers involved in the construction.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident on Tuesday morning in Jwala Nagar, northeast Delhi, a newly constructed roof collapsed, injuring at least five individuals, one of whom was a woman, according to officials.
The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at around 9.50 am. In response, they dispatched five fire tenders to the scene to carry out rescue operations and assess if anyone was trapped beneath the debris.
The incident occurred while construction was ongoing on the building's third floor to build a hall, leading to a sudden collapse, as reported by family member Avinish to the Delhi Police. Injured persons included two family members, a tenant named Rajesh, and two laborers. Fortunately, rescue efforts continued diligently while the injured received necessary medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ireland's Rugby Woes: Key Injuries Ahead of Six Nations
Ruturaj Gaikwad Returns to India's ODI Squad Amid Key Injuries
Sports World: Dramatic Wins and Unfortunate Injuries Shape the Headlines
Ruturaj Gaikwad's Stellar Form Secures ODI Recall Amid Injuries
Leopard enters minister's bungalow in Jaipur; rescue operation underway