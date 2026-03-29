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CSK Battles Injuries but Eyes Promising Start with New Faces

Chennai Super Kings face a challenging start to their IPL campaign with injuries to key players Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dewald Brevis. Despite setbacks, head coach Stephen Fleming is optimistic about new additions like Sanju Samson and the return of a fit Ruturaj Gaikwad ensuring a strong tournament start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:56 IST
CSK Battles Injuries but Eyes Promising Start with New Faces
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for their IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals, but not without facing significant hurdles. Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is sidelined due to a calf injury, while Dewald Brevis is out with a side strain.

The twin injuries challenge the team's lineup, though Fleming assured fans of Dhoni's continued strategic influence despite his absence from the field. Sanju Samson is anticipated to fill in for Dhoni, bringing enthusiasm and energy to the squad. This season, CSK is shifting focus towards a mix of experience and youthful exuberance.

Fleming emphasized the importance of a strong start, recalling last season's poor beginnings. With new energy from players like Samson and a fit Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team aims to adapt to the dynamic nature of modern cricket, focusing on aggressive play and youthful vitality to match the evolved trends of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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