Boosting Maharashtra's Connectivity: A $400 Million Game Changer

The Asian Development Bank has sanctioned a $400 million results-based lending program to enhance road connectivity in Maharashtra. This initiative aims to improve access for 1.7 million people across 34 districts, particularly in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, by upgrading 2,927 km of roads. The project promises balanced economic growth through better infrastructure.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a substantial $400 million loan aimed at improving road connectivity in Maharashtra, India.

This initiative targets 34 districts, with a special focus on the climate-vulnerable and economically underdeveloped Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. The project will link rural communities to markets, logistics hubs, healthcare, education, and other vital services.

Benefits will reach over 1.7 million residents living near upgraded roads, involving 80 villages and about 410 rural communities. The upgrades encompass nearly 350 km of state highways and 2,577 km of rural roads, contributing to balanced and inclusive economic growth, according to ADB's India Country Director, Mio Oka.

